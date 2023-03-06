Jeremy Renner Pictured Back In LA For The 1st Time Since Horrific Snowplow Accident: Photos

Jeremy Renner, 52, appeared to be in great spirits as he headed out in Beverly Hills, California in his first pics since the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that caused him serious injuries. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Marvel star smiled as he sat in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle, rocking a red t shirt and a pair of glasses. He finished the casual look with a baseball cap. The outlet reported on Monday, March 6 that he was taken to an office building in the area, where he spent about 30 minutes.

This is the first such appearance in Los Angeles for Jeremy after the shocking Nevada accident that left him badly injured on January 1. At the time, his rep confirmed to Deadline in a statement that he was in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today.” He was joined by his family following the traumatic event. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep stated.

In the following weeks, the actor kept his fans up to date as he slowly worked his way toward a recovery. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he captioned a selfie from his hospital bed on January 3, when his family confirmed he’d had a surgery. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

15 days after the accident that broke 30 bones, the Mayor of Kingstown star confirmed via Twitter he was home from the hospital and “very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.” Fans were subsequently updated on the cause of the accident — he was trying to save his nephew from being hit by the snowplow — as well as his treatments, which have included “electrical stimulation workouts” and more.

Through it all, his spirits have remained solid. “Whatever it Takes,” he captioned an Instagram video of himself riding a stationary bike, posted on February 27.