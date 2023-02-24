Nick Cannon Gushes Over Daughter Monroe’s ‘Beautiful’ Connection With Mariah Carey

The 'Wild N Out' star revealed that his daughter has taken after her parents and is a natural performer, after a TikTok of the mother and daughter went viral.

Nick Cannon is such a proud dad! The comedian, 42, praised his daughter Monroe11, for her connection with her mom Mariah Carey53, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 23. Nick was speaking about a “funny” and “crazy” TikTok video that Monroe and Mariah made alongside Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, which featured a hilarious moment with both girls and their moms.

The Masked Singer host admitted that his daughter is a natural performer and said that he loved seeing the mother and daughter bond. ” My daughter has the entertainment bug,” he told ET. “[You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom. It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other.”

The video featured North and Monroe dancing and lip-syncing along to Mariah’s 2009 song “It’s A Wrap,” as the chorus came in, both Kim and Mariah leaned in to lip-sync along into hairbrushes as microphones, but their daughters adorably pushed them away. Nick continued and revealed a deeper family connection with the song choice. “That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special,” he said. “It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome.”

Nick also spoke about what a gifted singer Monroe is, and she’s shown off her love for her mom’s music by lip-syncing and dancing along to tons of her mom’s hits on social media, and it seems like “It’s A Wrap” is one of her favorites. Back in August, Nick even joined in on the fun and made a dance video with his daughter to Mariah’s song “Emotions.” As for her singing abilities, Monroe has also joined her mom on-stage at some of her Christmas concerts to duet “Away in a Manger” with her at the end of last year.

Monroe is one of two children that Nick and Mariah share. The couple was married from 2008 to 2016, but it’s clear they’re on good terms. She has a twin brother Moroccan. Nick has a total of 12 children with a few different women besides the twins with Mariah.

