Nick Cannon Dances to Ex Mariah Carey’s Song ‘Emotions’ With Their Daughter Monroe: Watch

It was a daddy-daughter day! Nick Cannon and his daughter Monroe had a blast while dancing around in their living room to Nick’s ex and Monroe’s mom Mariah Carey’s hit “Emotions” in a hilarious TikTok video on Thursday, August 18. It looked like Nick, 41, and Monroe, 11, were looking for the best way to jumpstart their morning. “No better way to start our day! All in our emotions,” he captioned the post.

The clip was adorable. It featured The Masked Singer host and Monroe wrapped in blankets and spinning around as Mariah’s classic title track played over the video. The pair waved their blankets around and showed off silly dance moves. Nick sported a pair of jeans and a black tanktop, as he carried a red blanket. Monroe looked like she was still in her pajamas with a Spongebob Squarepants t-shirt and a Disney princess blanket.

Nick and Mariah, 53, were married from 2008 until they separated in 2014 (finalizing their divorce in 2016). Besides Monroe, they also share her twin sister Moroccan. Even though the couple broke up, it seems like they’re on good terms and co-parenting well, especially as Nick tagged his ex in the caption for the adorable video.

Since Nick and Mariah’s split, the actor has fathered many children with multiple women. Most recently, he welcomed his eighth child, a son, with model Bre Tiesi. The TV show host sparked engagement rumors when he shared a photo of a diamond ring to his Instagram in July, but he later revealed it was just a teaser for a new song.

While it’s not clear if Nick has any engagement plans in the works, he did speak about his relationship with Mariah during a July interview on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. While he gushed about their time together, he admitted that he and Mariah’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka get along, and they have a strong family. “I will never have a love like I did with Mariah,” he said. “The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it.”