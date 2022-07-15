Nick Cannon Teases He’s Engaged With Steamy New Photos

“I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do…” Nick Cannon captioned the photos he posted to Instagram on July 14. In the first pic, Nick, 41, embraces a mystery woman as city lights shine in the background (TMZ claims it’s Brie Tiesi, the ex-wife of Johnny Manziel who’s pregnant with Nick’s eighth child.) In the second slide in the post, Nick holds a diamond engagement ring in a jewelry box.

While the photos’ professional look made it seem like Nick hired someone to capture the moment, others thought they were stills from an upcoming project of his. “What movie is this for?” asked one, unconvinced that this proposal was legit. “It’s a movie or something of sort either way n—- u acting,” wrote another. “Is this a music video?” asked another. “This gotta be a music video cuz IKYFL,” commented Ernest Dukes. “Wait, which one this?” asked another, unable to recognize the woman in the picture. HollywoodLife reached out to Nick’s camp for clarification on the piece and will update the post with any additional info.

Nick has a wide range of potential brides. Along with Bre, Nick is reportedly expecting more kids to arrive this year. Nick is reportedly the father of model Abby De La Rosa’s upcoming baby. The model announced her pregnancy earlier in June, and reports painted Nick as the father. Abby and Nick already share twins, Zillion and Zion, who celebrated their first birthday in June.

View Related Gallery Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family: Photos Of Monroe & Moroccan Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018 Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017

During a July appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Nick said that “the stork is on the way” and was coy about the number of kids he’ll have once the year’s over. “That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight. “You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022.”

Nick’s “proposal” comes on the heels of him saying that he’ll “never have a love” like the one he had with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way, and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love, and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”