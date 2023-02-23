Cybill Shepherd, 73, Walks Her Dogs In LA After Admitting To Crushing On Bruce Willis: Photo

Cybill Shepherd enjoyed some fresh air in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as she took her three small dogs for a walk. The 73-year-old actress, who rose to fame after the release of 1971’s The Last Picture Show, walked with a cane as she enjoyed some sun rays on the sidewalks of LA with two of her dogs. Cybill was joined by a male companion who walked her third pup and seemed to be in great spirits for their afternoon outing.

Cybill was also in a great mood when recalling the chemistry between her and her Moonlighting co-star Bruce Willis at the annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles last year. “I just have to say one thing about Bruce,” she told Extra before recalling their instant connection on set. “No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room.”

Going more into detail about their audition together for the hit series, she added, “My temperature went up 10 degrees. That meant two things to me: one, I was very attracted to him, two, I would never act on it, ’cause we were both very attracted to each other.” She concluded, “I will always love Bruce.”

As fans know, Bruce retired from acting in March of 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects speech and communication skills. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family said in a joint statement on Instagram. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” his wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

In February of this year, he was diagnosed with dementia. “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update,” the Willis family said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce is not the only star Cybill remembered fondly in recent months. Last week, she detailed the intense chemistry between her and the late King of Rock ‘n Roll, Elvis Presley. “We arranged to meet at a big theatre he would rent out through midnight. We were waiting for him forever,” Cybill told Express of their first date. “When he finally got there, everybody in the row to my right got up. In Memphis, he had kind of a Memphis mafia.”

“At the time I thought he was too old for me. The Beatles were my music, but there was this chemistry between us,” she continued. “He smelled soapy, and sweet, like sugar and sweat. I felt a lot for him.”