Bruce Willis Lovingly Kisses Wife Emma Heming On Morning Of Her 44th Birthday: Photo

Bruce Willis, 67, adorably showed his wife Emma Heming some love on June 18. The beauty turned 44 on the special day and shared a series of sweet videos, including one in which her husband gave her loving kisses on the cheek, to her Instagram story. In the clip, the lovebirds were sitting down as Emma, who wore black framed glasses, smiled to the camera and Bruce gently pulled her in to give her the smooches.

“Birthday morning kisses are truly the best,” she captioned the video and added a time tag of 6:19 AM. Another video showed several birthday gifts and cards on a table as Bruce sat in a chair next to them. “I’m loved,” she captioned it along with the hashtag “birthdaygirl.”

A third video showed Emma getting in a workout at the beginning of the day as well. She revealed it was a “live birthday workout” in the caption as she gave a peace sign to the camera while filming.

Emma’s latest set of birthday videos come after she made headlines for sharing a fun video of her and her daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, having a great time at a beach. The clip was set to Harry Styles‘ song “As It Was” and the girls were splashing about in water and a pool, showing off the perfect summer mood. “We’re in a sunshine state of mind,” Emma wrote in the caption of the post.

In addition to sharing happy moments with her family, Emma has been open about her struggles. Earlier this year, she and her family revealed that Bruce, whom she’s been married to since 2009, has been dealing with a brain condition called aphasia that causes a loss of ability to understand or express speech. On Monday, she shared a post in which she wrote about being able to care for oneself while also caring about others.

“When you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins,” the post read. “I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore.”