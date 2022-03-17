‘Moonlighting’ Star Cybill Shepherd, 72, Seen In Rare Photo Walking Her 3 Dogs In Tank Top & Jeans

The iconic actress, who found fame with 1971’s ‘The Last Picture Show,’ kept it casual for the Los Angeles outing with her precious pups.

Cybill Shepherd was spotted taking a walk in Los Angeles with her three dogs on Thursday (March 17). The 72-year-old Moonlighting alum looked to be enjoying her sunny stroll as she was accompanied by a friend, who helped keep watch over her precious pups. The ageless star looked incredible in her casual ensemble featuring a black tank top, jeans and a red sweater. Her trademark blonde tresses were swept back, as she kept a low-profile in dark sunglasses.

After starting off as a commercial model, Cybill became a household name with her star-making turn in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination playing small town Texas beauty Jace Farrow. She would go on to light up the silver screen in several more hit films, including The Heartbreak Kid and Taxi Driver. In the late 1980s, Cybill won over a new legion of fans with the TV show Moonlighting, co-starring Bruce Willis.

While filming The Last Picture Show, Cybill, started dating the director Peter Bogdanovich, while he was still married to his wife, Polly Platt. Peter and Polly would go on to divorce in 1971. “Cybill and I kept saying this was just during the picture,” Peter told Vulture of the affair. “We were not going to be going out after the movie’s over. But we fell in love.” The couple would maintain a romance for seven years, during which they worked together on two more films, Daisy Miller and At Long Last Love. They eventually split in 1978. Cybill would go on to marry David Ford from 1978 to 1982, and then Bruce Oppenheim from 1987 to 1990.

Following Peter’s death in January, Cybill released the following statement to Deadline, “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion. There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.”