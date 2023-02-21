‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Says Transgender Sibling Leon Is ‘Safer’ Outside Of The Family

One of the many children of Sister Wives star Kody Brown, 54, did not hold back when recapping episode nine of the hit show’s 17th season on Feb. 19. Not only did Christine Brown, 50, and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, touch upon her father’s marriages, but also their transgender sibling, Leon Brown. “Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom [Meri Brown] to really get along with,” Gwendlyn said in response to a fan question (watch VIDEO HERE). Given that Leon also came out as transgender in June 2022, their sibling highlighted that they are “separating themselves” from the family. “It’s not that they’re not fitting in, it’s that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust,” she added. “They’ve found a safer community for themselves.”

Prior to that statement, the blonde beauty noted that Leon “being transgender and queer” was difficult, as the family’s religion is against that. “They just probably felt like the odd one out. And also with Leon being transgender and queer in general, and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon fundamentalist faith,” Gwendlyn continued. “Mormonism hasn’t really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general.”

The question that prompted this dialogue was from a YouTube viewer that asked the 21-year-old why Kody “says Leon isn’t fitting in with the family” and that “lots of people made assumptions” but they wanted to know Gwendlyn’s point of view. In addition to the conversation about Leon, Kody’s daughter made comments about his marriages and his relationships with his kids. One of the reactions that Gwendlyn had was in regards to Kody “leading [Meri] on” during their relationship.

“It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship,” she said. “[Meri] doesn’t know that. They haven’t had a conversation about it. And I think that’s what’s so important about what my mom [Christine] did with him, because she said, ‘We are done.’ She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn’t done anything.” Later, Christine and Kody’s adult child questioned why her dad stays married to multiple women.

“How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?”, Gwendlyn asked. “Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don’t understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still. And I’m just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation.” Kody has most recently separated from Meri, Christine, however, he is still married to Robyn Brown, 44. Kody has welcomed 18 children with his four wives, including six children with Christine. Sister Wives is currently airing on TLC for its 17th season.