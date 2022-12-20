Meri Brown Posts About Having ‘Strength’ In Inspiring Message After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown has shared a message about owning her truth following her breakup from Kody Brown after a 32-year relationship. “If you don’t want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else’s opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do,” the 51-year-old Sister Wives star began in the caption of her Dec. 19 Instagram selfie.

“Or….Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms,” she continued. “Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own ‘stories’ about you. Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don’t let them tell you any different.” Meri concluded with a call to action: “Worthy Up, Sister!” she wrote.

As fans know, Meri’s cryptic statement came one day after it was confirmed on the Dec. 18 airing of Sister Wives: One on One that she and Kody, 53, are no longer together after tying the knot in 1990. “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” Kody said during a confessional. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Meri admitted she was shocked by Kody’s statement, as she claimed he never formally broke up with her. “It doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She made this decision. We didn’t talk about it, we didn’t consult, she just made the decision,’” Meri said in her own confessional. “But then he says, ‘I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like HE just made that decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Christine, 50, was Kody’s third wife and left him at the end of 2021 after 25 years together. Kody acknowledged their split on his Instagram page and let fans know that it was not his idea to end their union, and that the decision “comes with a great deal of sadness.” He added, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Leading up to their official split, Christine expressed numerous times how unhappy she was in the polygamous marriage. During a Nov. 2021 episode of the hit TLC series, Christine admitted that she felt like she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

Ironically, Meri was quite upset with Christine after she announced she was leaving the marriage and even said she felt “betrayed” by her. “She had always said ‘I don’t just want the man, I want the Sister Wives,” she said during the first part of the One on One special on Dec. 18.

Meri’s split from Kody came just days after Kody confirmed his breakup from Janelle Brown, his second wife. “I am separated from Janelle,” Kody confirmed in a Dec. 11 preview clip for Sister Wives: One on One. Janelle, 53, confirmed their split in another clip.

Now, Kody has just one wife: Robyn Brown, his fourth wife he married in 2014. Kody shares 18 kids with his three former and one current partner.