Kylie Jenner Starts Construction On Massive Mansion 3 Years After Buying Land For $15M: Photos

Kylie Jenner is making progress on her Hidden Hills, California mansion that’s currently being built on a 5-acre lot that cost $15 million. Aerial footage of the scene obtained by the Daily Mail (seen here) shows construction coming along on the main mansion, where Kylie, 25, will live with her daughter Stormi, 4, and her son Aire, 1, once it’s completed. The photos show a fence that completely surrounds Kylie’s property, so the billionaire beauty can have her privacy. There are also massive structures being built into a garage and a guest house on the property, which lies on a sloping hill.

Kylie’s new mansion is reportedly being built on vacant land in between her mom Kris Jenner‘s $20 million mansion and her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s $17 million mansion. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian live in the area, as well. According to Architectural Digest, Kylie’s home will be 18,000 square feet with a 12-car garage, a guest house, a base for round-the-clock security, a pool, and a sports court. It’s unclear how many bedrooms and bathrooms will be in the mansion, but we can bet there will be a lot.

Kylie paid $15 million for the 5-acre lot way back in May 2020, but construction was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miley Cyrus reportedly owned the lot from 2015 to 2018, before she sold it for about $5 million to a “non-famous woman,” according to Variety. The new owner acquired the permits to build a mansion but instead flipped the property and sold it to Kylie.

Obviously, Kylie has other California residences besides her massive mansion that’s being built. The reality star currently lives in a $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills. She put the Beverly Hills mansion that she’s shared with her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott, 30, on the market in November 2022 for $22 million. Since Kylie and Travis recently broke up after they welcomed their second child together, the rapper isn’t expected to move into Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion once it’s done. We can’t wait to see what Kylie’s gorgeous next home is going to look like!