Kate Middleton Seen In 1st Photos Since Release Of Prince Harry’s Memoir

Kate Middleton was spotted out in public for the first time on Wednesday, January 11, after her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released on Tuesday. The Princess of Wales, 41, was seen bundled up as she sat behind the wheel of a car in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The drive marked her first outing since the book, where Harry, 38, opened up about his issues with various members of the Royal Family.

While much of Harry’s memoir focuses on the strains in his relationship with his brother Prince William, the Duke of Sussex did reveal an alleged heated text exchange between his wife Meghan Markle and Kate, which left the former actress in tears. Harry wrote that Kate texted the bride-to-be a few days before the wedding to say that Princess Charlotte’s dress didn’t fight right, but Meghan was focusing on issues with her father Thomas at the time.

“She had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by,” the Duke of Sussex wrote. Harry said that even though Kate knew what was going on with Meghan and her dad, she said that the wedding was just days away, and after a bit of a back-and-forth, Meghan was “sobbing on the floor.”

The photos of Kate were very simple. She had a very serious expression on her face, as she sat behind the wheel of her Audi and wore a beige coat, as well as a brown scarf.

Since the memoir’s release, Harry has given a handful of interviews to promote the book. He revealed that he’s not on speaking terms with his brother William or dad King Charles while speaking to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. Despite not speaking to his family, Harry said he was hoping to make up with his family eventually. “I look forward to us being able to find peace,” he said. “The ball is very much in their court.”

In such a short time, Spare has been an absolute hit, following the release of the Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan. The publisher has said that the memoir became the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book of all-time, according to Reuters. So far it has sold over 400,000 copies across all formats.