Kate Hudson Finally Responds To Dane Cook Calling Her His ‘Worst’ On-Screen Kiss

Nothing says end of the year like a truth bomb! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson, 43, threw some shade at comedian Dane Cook, 50, for calling her his “worst” kiss during a 2014 interview on Watch What Happens Live. The blonde beauty sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Dec. 29 and did not hold back on her thoughts about Dane. When “I Like That” singer Janelle Monáe, 37, asked Kate to compare some of her onscreen kisses, Janelle showed Kate a photo of Dane and that’s when it got messy. “Oh no! No, canceled,” the 43-year-old said with a face of disgust.

The response from Kate comes eight years after her My Best Friend’s Girl costar dished about their on-screen lip-lock to TV host, Andy Cohen. “I did a movie with her, My Best Friend’s Girl, and I think she purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene,” he dished at the time. “I had to burn her on that one!” Janelle asked Kate to compare the other men’s kisses, including her previous costars Matthew McConaughey, 53, and Almost Famous star Billy Crudup, 54.

Matthew starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alongside Kate, who played his love interest, Andy Anderson. And Billy, on the other hand, played Russell in Almost Famous alongside the mom-of-three in 2000. “I think Billy is a gentler kisser,” she revealed. “Better? I wouldn’t say better. But definitely just gentler.” She went on to clarify what she meant. “It’s a more sophisticated version of a kiss. It’s like theater. It’s like Stanislavski. And, like, [McConaughey is] Longhorns. You know what I mean?”

The hilarious lie detector test also missed that Kate “stole” something precious from the set of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. When asked by the 37-year-old hitmaker if Kate had taken anything from the movie, she claimed that she did not, but later she dished that the polygraph machine missed the lie! “I stole from the Glass Onion set,” Kate admitted. “I stole my jewels, but listen… I stole them and then I got permission.” Janelle ended the interview by joking that the Oscar-nominee was also “canceled.”

Kate’s hilarious interview with Vanity Fair comes just four days after she took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of her family for Christmas. “Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours,” she captioned the Dec. 26 post. And later, she shared a funny clip of her family’s Christmas stockings, which included hers that was notably the smallest. “Even my stockings the middle child…,” Kate captioned the video. The starlet has three kids including: Ryder Robinson, 18, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 4, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11. Kate was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007 and is currently not married.