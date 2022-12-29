Rod Stewart Seen In Rare Photo With 6 Of His 8 Kids For The Holidays

Rod Stewart, 77, enjoyed a festive family outing with six of his eight children that he documented on Instagram Dec. 28. The British rock star posed with his sons Sean, 42, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 11, and his daughters Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, in front of a Christmas tree for a photo on Rod’s IG Story, which can be seen here. Rod and his kids were joined by his wife Penny Lancaster, 51, Ruby’s boyfriend Jake, and Rod’s 11-year-old granddaughter Delilah, who is Kimberly’s child with actor Benicio del Toro.

Rod wore a beige suit jacket and matching pants with a white patterned collar shirt. The “Maggie May” hitmaker also sported his signature mullet. He stood next to his gorgeous wife Penny, who stunned in a long orange maxi dress and a pair of black heels. The rest of the Stewart family looked amazing in their fancy outfits for the group photo.

Rod’s son Liam Stewart, 28, and his daughter Sarah Streeter, 59, were both missing from the holiday get-together. Rod shares his eight children with five different partners including Penny, who is the mother of Rod’s two youngest children, Alastair and Aiden. The four other women who gave birth to Rod’s children include Susannah Boffey, Alana Stewart, Kelly Emberg, and Rachel Hunter.

While the Stewart family looked happy and healthy for Christmas, two of Rod’s kids were hospitalized this year. Sean was “hit by a truck” in October and ended up in a yellow neck brace, but he recovered. In December, Aiden suffered a panic attack, which was mistaken for a heart attack, during a basketball game. “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” Rod told FourFourTwo.

Overall, Rod is proud to be a father to so many kids, though it’s definitely not always easy, especially because of the major age differences in the family. “I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” he told PEOPLE in a Nov 2021 interview. “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.”