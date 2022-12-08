Rod Stewart’s Son, 11, Rushed To The Hospital After Suspected Heart Attack, Turning ‘Blue’

Rod Stewart's young son was initially thought to be having a heart attack, but was actually suffering a severe panic attack.

Rod Stewart and Aiden Stewart
Rod Stewart‘s son Aiden, 11, gave a good scare during a game for his Young Hoops Under-12s team. “We thought my boy had a heart attack,” the rock legend, 77, told FourFourTwo, via PEOPLE.  “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad,” he added. Rod’s son was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Unfortunately, the “Baby Jane” singer said another youth suffered a medical incident the same day, as well. “Another boy fell backwards and banged his head — he’s still not back,” he explained. “In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.” Rod didn’t say when the incident occurred.

Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster share both Aiden and his elder brother 17-year-old Alistair Stewart. Rounding out the large, blended family are Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42 (with ex Alana Stewart,) Renee, 30, and Liam, 28, with supermodel ex-wife Rachel Hunter, Ruby, 35, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, and daughter Sarah Streeter, 59, who was placed for adoption by Rod and Susannah Boffey as teenagers. She has since reconnected with her father, per The UK Sun. 

The world-famous musician has admitted that it’s not always easy to raise so many children across several marriages. “I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” he told PEOPLE in a Nov 2021 interview. “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.” He gave a specific example, as well — though he didn’t seem to have too big an opinion of his own advice, admitting that his son seemed to already have all the answers. “For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson,” Rod told the outlet. “I just told him what he should and shouldn’t do, but he’s on top of it. He was like, ‘Dad, I’ve got the internet. I know everything.’ “

