Rod Stewart’s Son Sean, 42, Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck: ‘Hard Out Here On These Streets’

Sean Stewart revealed to his Instagram followers that he's 'in a lot of pain' after the incident, which happened while he was at a red light.

October 25, 2022 2:00PM EDT
Sean Stewart
Rod Stewart‘s son Sean Stewart, 42, ended up in the hospital after he was “hit by a truck” on October 24. Sean wore a yellow neck brace, a mask, and a hospital gown in the selfie that he shared to his Instagram Story to inform his followers about what happened. “I got hit by a truck at a red light. Hard out here on these streets,” the former Sons of Hollywood star wrote.

Sean gave an update on how he’s doing the next day with a new selfie of himself laying in bed next to his dog. “Still in a lot of pain but got my best friend by my side #doggydoctor,” Sean wrote. The son of Rod, 77, and Alana Stewart, 77, appeared to be resting at home in the more recent photo.

Sean is the oldest son of Rod’s eight children with five women. Sean is a musician just like his father, and is most well-known for appearing on the A&E Network reality TV series Sons of Hollywood in 2007. He previously dated RHOBH alum Adrienne Maloof in 2013, and most recently was romantically linked to The Hills star Audriana Patridge.

Sean’s hospitalization comes less than a year after Sean and Rod made headlines for avoiding jail time. The duo reportedly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple battery, but weren’t sentenced to any jail time, after an incident that happened with a security guard in Florida on New Year’s Eve 2019. Rod and Sean reportedly fought with the security guard when their family wasn’t allowed access to an NYE event in the designated children’s area. At the time, witnesses told Palm Beach Police that Sean pushed the security guard who wouldn’t let them in and Rod followed that up by punching the security guard in the rib cage.

“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” Rod’s attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement to HollywoodLife about the outcome of the case in December 2021. “Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause.”

