Nicollette Sheridan, 57, Looks Sensational On Rare Dinner Date With Pal Alana Stewart — Photos

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star was absolutely gorgeous while she grabbed dinner with Alana Stewart in Hollywood.

Girls’ night out! Nicollette Sheridan and Alana Stewart were both seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood together on Tuesday October 5. Nicolette looked fabulous, as she strutted her stuff while leaving the restaurant. The 57-year-old Desperate Housewives star sported a plain white tanktop and jeans that looked like they were tie-dyed to be two different shades of blue, with lighter stripes on the outside.

Nicollette looked fabulous as she had her signature blonde hair tied back with a ponytail. She also accessorized with a simple cross necklace and a watch. The Dynasty actress also carried a beige bag, which looked like it had a white sweater or jacket placed inside it, with her as she left the restaurant. Meanwhile, Alana rocked a black top with blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. The 76-year-old George & Alana star completed her outfit with a black jacket with a flowery design on it.

Nicollette is best-known for playing Edie Britt in the Emmy award-winning series Desperate Housewives, but she’s also appeared in many comedies since she left the show in 2009! Her most recent role was in the series Dynasty, but she’s also set to appear in the upcoming TV movie The Chameleon. Nicollette has been married twice, first to her Deceptions co-star Henry Hamlin from 1991 to 1992, and then to Aaron Phypers from 2015 to 2018, although they separated only six months after their wedding.

Like her friend, Alana has also had her fair share of starring roles. She’s most well-known for playing Marilyn in the 2011 flick Delivered, but she’s been acting since the early 1970s, with some of early roles (under her maiden name and first husband George Hamilton‘s last name: Alana Collins-Hamilton) being in the movie Evel Knievel in 1971 or in 1972’s Night Call Nurses. She was also a producer for the documentary Farrah’s Story about her close friend Farrah Fawcett. Alana was also married to rockstar Rod Stewart from 1979 until 1984, and the pair had a daughter and son together. Her children with the rocker are Kimberly, 42, born in 1979 and Sean, 41, born in 1980.