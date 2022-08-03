Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Cute Photos With Daughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, & Renee, 30, In Italy

Rod Stewart, 77, spent some quality time with his three daughters, Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, during a family trip to Italy this week! The singer posed for several new photos during the fun and they were posted to some of the girls’ Instagram stories. One pic shows the proud dad sitting on outdoor steps with all three beauties as they got close and smiled for the camera.
He was wearing a white button-down top, white pants, and white shoes with black shoelaces as his signature blonde hair was spiked. He also wore a white bead necklace and had sunglasses hanging from the top of his shirt. He topped off his look with several beaded bracelets on one wrist and a watch on the other.
Kimberly looked gorgeous in a white dress and black sandal-style shoes while Ruby donned a dark blue dress and brown slip-on sandals. Renee rocked a beige dress and black sandal-style shoes as well, and all three ladies had their long hair down. Rod had one of his arms around Ruby while Renee, who sat on the other side, had her arm around him.
Rod’s wife, Penny Lancaster, also posed with her stepdaughters on the stairs. She looked great in a long blue, pink, and white patterned dress and had her long blonde hair down. She added sunglasses as well, which rested on top of her head, in the pic.
Another pic from the trip showed Rod and Kimberly spending time on a boat. They looked relaxed and content, in the photo, and you could tell it was a wonderful father-daughter moment. A third pic showed all three girls posing with their father on the boat and they were wearing different outfits, leaving the impression it was taken on a different day than the staircase photo.
On Aug. 1, Penny shared a big group family photo from the same trip to social media. It included Kimberly, Ruby, and Renee, as well as Rod’s other children, Alastair, 16, Sean, 41, Aiden, 11, and Liam, 27. The only one of his children missing from the bunch was his oldest daughter Sarah, 53.