Katharine McPhee Stuns In Cutout Black Dress For Gorgeous Post-Christmas Photos

Katharine McPhee cleans up nice! The 38-year-old star looked gorgeous in a new Instagram post, where she rocked an elegant black dress with bold cutouts and a plunging top the day after Christmas. Katharine took selfies to flash her fancy outfit, which included a matching black blazer that she let drape over her shoulder. The “Over It” singer exposed some of her skinny stomach and her cleavage, as she showed off her long legs through the slit in the middle of her dress.

Katharine’s look also included a pair of open-toe black heels and three-tier silver earrings. She wore her dark hair in a polished up-do, while letting a few strands hang on the side of her face. Katharine also wore minimal makeup including red lipstick and dark eyeshadow. The Smash star had a small black purse as an accessory for her night out.

Katharine wrote, “Her,” with a black heart emoji in the caption of her post. She received so many compliments on her outfit from fans and some famous friends. “Why are all your outfits so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Nicole Scherzinger wrote. “Her is hot,” said Arielle Vandenberg.

Katharine has been rocking so many fabulous outfits throughout the 2022 holiday season. She recently showcased a blue off the shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and beaded details for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special, which aired Christmas Day on ABC. Katharine performed in the special with her husband, music producer David Foster, 73. While Katharine was dressed like Cinderella, her real-life Prince Charming looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie.

Katharine and David met way back in 2006 on the set of American Idol, but they didn’t start dating until a decade later. The musical talents married in a lavish London ceremony in June of 2019. They’ve since welcomed a son named Rennie, who will turn 2 years old in February 2023. Katharine has previously shared videos of her son playing instruments like the piano in their house, proving that he’s already picked up on his famous parents’ talents!