Kim Kardashian Puts Her Long Legs On Full Display In Sexy New ‘Afternoon’ Pic

Kim Kardashian greeted her 168 million Instagram fans with a sultry photo of herself rocking a white crop top and her toned legs!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is saying “good afternoon” to the world with her long legs! This is what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned a photo of herself on May 6, in which Kim leaned back in a cropped white top and let her toned legs take the spotlight. Kim is currently isolating in her Hidden Hills mansion with Kanye West and their four children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 4 mos., but this was a full-on glam day for the SKIMS owner. She rocked her trademark contour and nude lips!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, was all for Kim’s sexy selfie. “Ohhhhh well great afternoon,” she commented, while Relatively Nat & Liv Natalie Halcro had a similar reaction. “Stunner,” she wrote, echoing what we were all thinking.

Kim also put her legendary legs on display a day prior, when she threw on a sparkly maroon bikini and went for a stroll on the sand behind the beach rental that she shares with Kanye. With matching maroon shades and hoop earrings, Kim proved that quarantine hasn’t affected the glam that she’s known for bringing.

Kim has been indulging in solo mommy time, and for good reason. “Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on May 2. “She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and alone time for herself personally, but also because she needed to focus on her law studies and business meetings and decisions which included SKIMS. It was Kanye’s idea to go.”

Don’t worry about those rumors of a shaky marriage, either. “She had work to do and felt she needed peace and quiet so Kanye took them. Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They’re solid,” our source added. “They’re totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise. Just like any mom, Kim too needs time for herself.”