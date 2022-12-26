Katharine McPhee Channels Cinderella In Stunning Blue Gown For Disney Christmas Celebration: Photo

Katharine McPhee certainly isn’t hiding her joy after marrying music icon David Foster! The stunning new mom, 38, was seen in a sweeping blue gown alongside David, 73, for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special that aired on ABC and streamed via Hulu on Christmas morning! Standing in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Florida, the former American Idol alum was grace defined in the blue off the shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and beaded details.

She pulled her hair back into a chic updo, finishing the look with jeweled dangling earrings and a gorgeous makeup palette in pink tones. Her husband wore a classic black tuxedo with bowtie and placed his hand on her shoulder in the romantic shot. Both smiled gently for the regal snap.

The gorgeous vocalist also took to Instagram on December 25 to share pics from her sunny onstage performance with David in a joint post. The famed musical duo previously performed during ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on November 27, giving a festive performance of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Katharine sang, while David accompanied on the piano.

The couple have been electrifying audiences with their live performances for years now. After meeting all the way back in 2006 on the set of American Idol, the musical talents married in a lavish London ceremony in June of 2019. They welcomed son named Rennie, their first child together, in February of 2021, though David also has 5 daughters from previous relationships. Among them are reality stars Sara and Erin Foster.

And despite the obvious age difference, the couple seem to be fully in love. “We met on American Idol when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli,” Katharine told Hoda Kotb during a November 2019 interview on TODAY. “I have always just admired him and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely.”

David, of course, was smitten by her voice. “Her singing, first of all … I mean, where do I start, the inner beauty, the outer beauty.”