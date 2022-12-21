Jaclyn Smith & Joan Collins Reunite For Holiday Selfie: ‘TV’s Leading Ladies Of The 80s’

Reunited for the holidays! Jaclyn Smith and Joan Collins snapped a photo together, celebrating their status as TV legends, during a holiday party on Tuesday, December 20. The Dynasty star, 89, posted a photo of herself with the Charlie’s Angels actress, 77, on Instagram, and both women looked absolutely fabulous and festive, less than a week before Christmas.

Joan sported a black top with a silver design and diamonds on the front. She leaned into the sparkling design with a shimmering jacket and pants, as well as earrings and a bracelet to match. She was dolled up with her hair looking perfect and bright red lipstick. Jaclyn went for a classic all-black look with a winter jacket. Both women looked just as amazing as they had back when they were filming their hit shows: Dynasty for Joan and Charlie’s Angel’s for Jaclyn.

The Golden Globe winner complimented fashion designer Mark Zunino and his PR director Rene Horsch for hosting an amazing holiday celebration and was happy to get to see Jaclyn in her Instagram caption. “A fabulous Christmas party,” she wrote with Christmas tree, champagne, and cocktail emojis. “TV leading ladies of the ’80s!”

Rene also shared a selfie of himself with Jaclyn and thanked her for coming to the party on his Instagram. Mark commented on the post to show that he was happy that the two actresses joined for the festivities. “Always a wonderful time with you two!!! Such a fun night,” he wrote.

Besides the Christmas photo, both women have shared plenty of amazing looks throughout the year. Earlier this month, Jaclyn and her husband Brad Allen showed off how physically fit they are with an amazing video on Instagram. The clip showed off their workout routine (and lots of kissing), but the highlight was the actress sitting on her hubby’s shoulders. Back in August, Joan shared a few fabulous shots of herself and her boyfriend Percy Gibson as they soaked in some sun in South France. The actress looked amazing in a blue bathing suit.

While both of the women looked very happy to celebrate the holidays, the year has had some hardships, especially for Joan. During a Monaco vacation, she revealed that she was airlifted to a hospital to treat a trapped nerve. She showed her appreciation for the hospital staff in an Instagram caption. “Enjoying a great day out, one week before I had to go to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a trapped nerve in my leg. Not fun! But they were great,” she wrote.