Charlie's Angel's Jaclyn Smith, 77, Packs On PDA During Work Out With Husband: Video

The fire is still alive! Jaclyn Smith showed some hot chemistry with her fourth husband Brad Allen as they worked out together at home!

December 14, 2022
Jaclyn Smith Jaclyn Smith previews her Holiday 2015 collection at the KMart showroom, New York, America - 06 May 2015 Jaclyn Smith previews her Holiday 2015 collection at KMart Showroom, coinciding with the 30th annivesary of the Jaclyn Smith Collection which includes apparel, accessories, shoes and home goods
Brad Allen and Jaclyn Smith The Tex-Mex Fiesta, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Sep 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wonder Woman Jaclyn Smith goes Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jaclyn Smith BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BLW Clips / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jaclyn Smith, 76, and her husband Brad Allen, 68, know how to keep their chemistry going! The couple showed off their chemistry during a joint sweat session posted to Instagram over the weekend on Dec. 10. “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” the Charlie’s Angels icon penned in her caption. In a second workout video, the legendary star wrote, “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”

In the video, the actress and doctor, who she wed as her fourth husband back in 1997, were seen doing a variety of workouts including sit-ups and one where they supported each other as they held hands. The video was cut to Daryl Hall and John Oates‘ “You Make My Dreams (Come True).” Towards the end, the two showed just how in love they are as they straddled each other and shared a kiss! Jaclyn once again looked ageless in a fitted black turtleneck and matching leggings, while Brad opted for navy blue sweatpants and a charcoal gray t-shirt.

Her fans and followers were loving the video, including Chrisagis Brothers. “Love this… As sweet and loveable as we knew you two are,” they wrote. “The perfect couple who love, work and play together. So wonderful and exactly the way God wants all couples. Thanks for sharing. We really enjoyed seeing the love and fun between you both,” they also said.

“Lol you had me smiling when he was doing the push ups. You raise the bar pretty high for “us” and we love you,” a second fan gushed. “Love this. I think I’ll try this with my husband this weekend!! Laughing is the best for the soul,” a third also added.

