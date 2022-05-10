Jaclyn Smith’s Husband: All About Her 25-Year Marriage To Brad Allen & Past Romances

Jaclyn Smith, 76, is perhaps best known for playing Kelly Garrett in 1976’s Charlie’s Angels, and although the breakthrough part helped her to have an active and successful career, she’s also led an active romantic life over the years. The actress, who is married to Brad Allen, has walked down the aisle three other times in her life and some of the marriages even resulted in children.

Take a look back at her romantic history and current marriage below!

Roger Davis

Jaclyn’s first husband, Roger Davis, came into her life at the start of her television career. The beauty married the actor in 1968 and it lasted until 1975. He is best known for starring in the 1960s-1970s television series Dark Shadows and Alias Smith and Jones and appeared in one episode of The Twilight Zone. It’s unclear exactly where Jaclyn and Roger met, but there was reportedly a separation before they went on to divorce.

Dennis Cole

Jaclyn met her second husband Dennis Cole when he guest-starred on Charlie’s Angels in 1976. They went on to marry in 1978 and it lasted until 1981. Jaclyn became the stepmother of Dennis’ son from a previous marriage, Joe Cole, during their marriage and even reportedly maintained a friendly relationship with him after her divorce from Dennis. Joe was sadly killed during a robbery in 1991 and as of 2022, the murder remains unsolved. After Joe’s death, Dennis became an activist up until his own death in 2009.

Tony Richmond

Jaclyn married her third husband, Tony Richmond, in 1981. They welcomed two kids together during their marriage, including Gaston in 1982 and Spencer Margaret in 1985. They eventually got divorced in 1989.

Tony is best known as a filmmaker and worked on collaborations with fellow English director Nicolas Roeg, including Don’t Look Now (1973), The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976), and Bad Timing (1980). He’s also worked on other popular features such as cult horror films, Candyman (1992), Tales from the Hood (1995), Ravenous (1999), and Cherry Falls (2000), and other noteworthy films like Legally Blonde (2001) and The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Brad Allen

Jaclyn married her current husband Brad in 1997, after they dated for one year. They met at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, where Brad worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon. Before that, he worked at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center. Although Brad doesn’t have any children of his own, he has happily been the stepdad and stepgrandad to Jaclyn’s kids and grandkids since they got hitched.