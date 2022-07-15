‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco

Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!

Joan shared with fans that she’d needed the medical treatment in an Instagram post on Monday, July 11. She shared a photo of herself posing in white on a boat, while writing that she had had a great time, except for her medical emergency. She also revealed why she’d needed to be flown out and hospitalized. “Enjoying a great day out, one week before I had to go to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a trapped nerve in my leg. Not fun! But they were great,” she wrote. Plenty of stars shared their well-wishes for the actress.

The Dynasty actress’s friend revealed that she was doing well with some rest and relaxation now. “She’s back home in St. Tropez and is walking around,” they told Page Six. “She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels.” Her rep also told the outlet that she was on the mend. “The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now. She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday,” they said.

Pinched nerve aside, Joan clearly has no sign of stepping away from the acting world any time soon. While best known for her role as Alexis Carrington Colby in Dynasty from 1981 to 1989, Joan has continued to work well into her 80s! Most recently, she starred as Major Connie Brown in the action-comedy The Gentle Sex. She’s also expected to appear in the upcoming movies Tomorrow Morning and Unforgettable, according to her IMDb page.