Bret Michaels Hospitalized As Poison Show Is Cancelled In Nashville

Bret Michaels of “Poison” has been hospitalized for an unconfirmed medical scare. The 59-year-old singer was admitted to a Nashville hospital on June 30 ahead of his Nissan Stadium show, which is part of his band’s current tour with Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and Motley Crue, per TMZ. As fans awaited Poison to perform, a band member was tasked with delivering them the bad news that they would not be seeing the band. According to TMZ sources, the hospitalization may be due to a “bad reaction to medication that is related to COVID.” The reaction may have been triggered by Bret’s diabetes.

Bret’s health scare came just five days after her alerted fans he wasn’t feeling well during his set in Philadelphia. “My apologies Philly – I had my sugar go low during the set,” he said with a photo of his blood glucose meter. “I gave all I had in the tank, as I was feeling hypoglycemic. I hope you enjoyed.”

Bret’s health has been at the center of attention before. In 2014, the “Something To Believe In” singer was hospitalized six times within two weeks and had two stents inserted into his body during that time. His guitarist and close friend, Pete Evick, revealed the news on Bret’s website and Facebook, per ABC News. “Over the last two weeks Bret was in and out of 6 hospitals throughout the Midwest. Including the incredible Mercy Hospital of Northwest Arkansas,” the post read. “The staff and doctors were unbelievable and took incredible care of Bret. Bret continues to be steadfast in his dedication to bring the music to the people. He truly has to be held down to not perform.” The medical issues began after Bret refused to give his body time to heal and instead got back to performing right away, against doctors’ orders.

In 2011, Bret underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart and was immediately looking forward to performing for his fans. “I am pumped to get back on the road and start rocking out on stage for all my awesome fans,” he told People. “Bret Michaels is bouncing back slowly but surely to good health,” his representative also told the publication. “After taking time to rest and recuperate from his recent heart procedure, he’s already getting back into his active lifestyle by working out and running on the treadmill.”

Before that in 2010, Bret had an emergency appendectomy which was followed by a brain hemorrhage. “For the most part, I’ve gotten most of my function back. There are some definite brain issues and some definite hand and leg issues, but I’ve worked through them with therapy,” he told HollywoodLife about his recovery 10 years after he received brain surgery.

Hopefully, Bret will be able to make a full recovery so he can get back to doing what he loves as soon as possible!