Cheer’ Star Maddy Brum, 21, Hospitalized & ‘Thankful To Be Alive’ After Being Hit By Car Amidst Tour

Cheer star Maddy Brum, 21, is feeling “extra blessed” as she recovers from being hit by a car. The Navarro College cheerleader, who was a breakout star on the Netflix hit’s second season, posted a photo from the hospital bed on Jun. 23, 2022, and explained how she was lucky to be alive after being struck by a vehicle while she and some teammates were walking. They were in the midst of a performance tour.

Maddy was in a hospital gown and a face mask as she gave the camera a thumbs up in the Instagram update. Another snap showed teammate Angel Rice helping her. Maddy was full of grace as she shared, “I’m feeling extra blessed today. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort.”

“Two days ago, Angel, James, Jay and I were crossing the street at a crosswalk, where a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph,” she went on, adding that “Luckily” she was “only left with bruises and cuts on my body.”

She thanked her “bestest friends”, as well as the official Cheer tour for helping her to the hospital and “getting an orthopedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love.”

Because of her injuries, Maddy wasn’t sure how active she would be for the rest of the tour. She told fans, “I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows. I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love.”

Maddy is a lifelong cheerleader, who moved from her home in Dracut, Massachusetts to Corsicana, Texas to compete with the Navarro Bulldogs. Talking about the impact cheer had on her life, she says in the show, “Cheer always provided me with consistency.” She added that she would be “nothing” without cheerleading.