Travis Barker Reunites With Son Landon, 18, Who Was On Tour During Dad’s Hospitalization

It was back to work for Travis Barker. A week after Travis, 46, wrapped up a six-day stay in the hospital over a “life-threatening” medical emergency, Kourtney Kardashian’s new husband arrived at DTA Records in Calabasas on Monday (July 11). Travis wasn’t alone – his son, Landon Barker, joined his dad for this business visit. Landon, 18, was on tour when his father was admitted to West Hills Hospital at the start of the month, performing with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Travis was reportedly visiting DTA Records to work with his protégé, Jaden ‘Jxdn’ Hossler. He sported an all-white ensemble for this Monday trip – perfect for the southern California summer – save for the black brace he sported on his left wrist. As a drummer for countless bands and artists, Travis likely wore the brace to ward off carpal tunnel syndrome. He didn’t seem too perturbed when he met up with Landon, who dressed in the polar opposite way. Whereas Travis was in all white with black shoes, Landon sported a black shirt and shorts with white kicks.

Hours after news broke of Travis’s hospitalization on June 28, Landon and MGK (Colson Baker, 32) were on stage at MSG, performing “Die in California,” per Billboard. Thankfully, that didn’t happen to the former drummer of The Aquabats. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Travis wrote in a July 2 Instagram statement. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” he added. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.” Kourtney, 43, posted an IG afterward about the harrowing experience. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” Kourt posted to her IG Story. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

Six days after his hospitalization, Travis was discharged. He and Kourtney enjoyed a beach day with her kids. On July 6, photographers captured Travis leaving a studio in LA. The drummer was busy talking on the phone, and it seemed like everything had gone back to normal.