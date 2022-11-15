Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.

The 38-year-old looked stylish in her black ruched dress with tiered layers on the skirt. She styled the frock with a cozy black sweater and a pair of slip-on black leather Gucci slides. She threw her brown hair up into a messy bun and opted out of makeup. Meanwhile, Rennie looked adorable in a pair of gray sweat shorts with a white and red graphic T-shirt, a green jacket, and a pair of white sneakers.

Katharine gave birth to her first child, Rennie, with David, 73, back in February 2021. Katherine and David started dating back in 2017, got engaged in July 2018, and were married by June 2019. While it was Katharine’s first child, it was David’s sixth. David has been married five times and has five children – Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin, and Jordan.

While David is in his 70s, he admitted to People magazine that he has no remorse about having a newborn son, revealing he hasn’t “regretted a single day of it.” He even went on to say, “I’ve loved every single day.”

Katharine rarely posts photos of Rennie to social media, so when we saw him out and about we were shocked at how big and grown up he looked. The last time she posted a photo of him was back in June when Rennie was still an infant.