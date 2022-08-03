Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son, 1, Shows Off His Musical Talents In Cute Video

Katharine McPhee, 38, shared an adorable video of her son, Rennie David Foster, 1, playing on a drum set. In the Instagram Story shared on August 2, Rennie is already looking like a professional drummer and he’s clearly surrounded by greats, as both of his parents are gifted when it comes to music. The singer captioned the post, “Already showing off my child’s talents”, while also tagging her famous husband, David Foster, 72, in the short video.

Rennie was cozy at home wearing an adorable grey-colored T-shirt with only his diaper on in the home video. In addition, his mom’s coffee table was decorated with a vivacious plant and books showing off her cozy home aesthetic. There were also other fancy toys on display, like a glass tic tac toe game next to the toddler’s drum set. It looks like the McPhee-Foster home is never short on entertainment!

Katharine and David welcomed their son in February 2021, making this David’s sixth child and her first. And based on the posts she shares on Instagram, we think it’s safe to say she’s loving being a mom. For example, on June 19, Katharine shared a loving Father’s Day post for David, including adorable family group pictures. She captioned the post, “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy. I love our little family.”

“I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that’s your favorite thing. You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back.”

David is also a dad to five adult children, including Sara Foster, 41, Erin Foster, 39, Amy S. Foster, 49, Allison Jones Foster, 52, and Jordan Foster, 35. Sara, Erin, and Jordan are all full siblings, as they share the same mom, Rebecca Dyer. Amy’s mom is B.J. Cook, who David was married to from 1972 to 1981. As far as Allison’s mom, her identity remains a mystery.