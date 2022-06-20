Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.

In the cute photo, David held Rennie, as he and Katharine posed for a photo. As the pair have been very private about their family, it’s the first time for the singer’s fans to see her baby boy. The singer continued in the caption, speaking about how much she loves the pair’s family. “I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now,” she wrote. “You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back.”

Other than the picture of Rennie, Katharine shared a few different shots of David, including one where he was by her side in the delivery room. The singer called her husband her “best labor partner” in her Instagram story. She included another adorable picture of Rennie at the end of the photoset

Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in February 2021. While the pair are clearly doting parents, the couple have kept their baby boy mostly out of the limelight. She joked that she was in “trouble” with her hubby after she revealed Rennie’s name in a Today interview shortly after he was born. “You know, my husband was kind of annoyed…I’m in trouble, but hopefully my husband won’t be too mad at me!” she revealed in a SiriusXM interview after the fact.