Katharine McPhee Shows Son Rennie’s Face For The 1st Time In Adorable New Photos

katharine mcphee, david foster, and son rennie
BACKGRID
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date.Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David FosterBACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee and David Foster have dinner with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David FosterBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Hello, Rennie! Katharine McPhee shared photos of her son Rennie’s face for the first time while in Canada.

Who doesn’t love a good photo dump? Katharine McPhee shared photos of her son Rennie’s face for the first time since his birth earlier this year. The actress, 37, uploaded a photo dump from her husband David Foster’s home country of Canada on Thursday, Sept. 9. Buried within the snapshots of drinks and friends are clear snapshots of Rennie, 6 months, face not obscured, looking precious in his mother’s arms.

Rennie makes his Instagram debut in the third photo, among a scenic rose garden. His famous mom waves to the camera, while he rests comfortably in a matching long sleeve and pant set, complete with a little baseball cap. Rennie makes another appearance in the last photo, too: Katharine gives her son a big kiss on his face in front of a lake. She captioned the post, “Canada🍁 photo dump 🇨🇦”

Katharine and David — who left a comment under his wife’s post that read “HOT MOM” with various exclamation points and a fire emoji — welcomed Rennie in February after tying the knot in 2019. The baby boy marks Katharine’s first child, and David’s sixth. The composer, 71, also shares Erin, 39, Sara, 40, Amy, 48, Jordan, 35, and Allison, 51, with former partners.

A month after giving birth to her son, the Smash actress appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March and revealed her baby boy’s name for the first time. “My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” Katharine said, explaining that the moniker had a deep connection to her husband’s family line.

katharine mcphee, david foster, son rennie
Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out for lunch with son Rennie in Montecito, California in August (BACKGRID)

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” the actress said. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

She also gushed about first-time motherhood, calling it “heaven.” Katharine told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Oh my gosh. It’s the sweetest. It’s just the best. I mean, I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”