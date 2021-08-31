See Pic

Katharine McPhee Shares Rare New Photo Of Baby Rennie With David Foster: ‘My Boys’

Katharine McPhee shared a sweet new photo of son Rennie bonding with David Foster aboard a private plane.

Katharine McPhee shared a new photo of son Rennie, 6 months, with David Foster. The actress, 37, shared a snapshot of baby Rennie playing with his musician and composer dad, 71, aboard a private plane on Instagram Story on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Rennie sits on a countertop in a blue onesie as his dad holds him by the waist. Katharine wrote on top of the photo, which could be seen HERE, “My boys” with a heart and Canadian flag emoji.

The couple, who wed in 2019 after two years of dating, welcomed Rennie in February. The baby boy is Katharine’s first child, and David’s sixth. He shares Sara, 40, Erin, 39, Amy, 48, Jordan, 35, and Allison, 50, with former wives. He was previously married to Rebecca Dyer, B.J. Cook, and Yolanda Hadid, among others.

In an interview with TODAY following Rennie’s arrival, Katharine revealed her son’s name for the first time and explained that it had ties to her husband’s family. “My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name.”

“It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family,” the actress continued. “My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’” (The actress later admitted that her husband, did in fact, get “annoyed” that she spilled the beans on their son’s name. “My husband was kind of annoyed,” she said in an SiriusXM interview. “I said, ‘What was I supposed to say?’ Nothing?”)

The new mom recently opened up about how having a boy presented different challenges than that of a baby girl. “Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” Katharine told Tammin Sursok on her podcast, Women On Top. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”