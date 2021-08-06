Katharine McPhee Kisses Rennie, 6 Months, While Out For Lunch With Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee showed off a stylish summer dress and her bond with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while enjoying a family lunch in Santa Barbara, CA.

Katharine McPhee, 37, looked like a grateful mother during her latest family outing. The singer was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while going to lunch at Honor Bar in Santa Barbara, CA with her husband David Foster, 71. She was wearing a cute long gray and white summer dress that was sleeveless and paired it with a white baseball cap and white sandals as the bundle of joy wore a white patterned onesie.

David also looked fashionable in a light purple button-down shirt and ripped blue jeans. He paired the look with tan slip-on shoes and wore sunglasses as she was seen walking outside the restaurant.

The outing comes just one day after Katharine and David made headlines for taking their son out for another outing in Montecito, CA. They enjoyed lunch at a different place and were photographed sitting down and sharing a memorable moment with the baby boy. David was holding him and smiling while the former American Idol star looked over with her own big smile.

Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in Feb. after getting married in 2019. Although his birth made her a first-time mom, David already has five other children, including Jordan, 34, Erin, 38, and Sara, 40, who he had with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, and Allison, 51, and Amy, 48, who he had during other previous partners.

Shortly after Rennie’s arrival, Katharine confirmed his gender on an episode of Tammin Sursok‘s Women On Top podcast. “Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” the new mom explained. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”