See Pics

Katharine McPhee Kisses Rennie, 6 Months, While Out For Lunch With Husband David Foster

BACKGRID
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee and David Foster have dinner with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David FosterBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Katharine McPhee showed off a stylish summer dress and her bond with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while enjoying a family lunch in Santa Barbara, CA.

Katharine McPhee, 37, looked like a grateful mother during her latest family outing. The singer was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while going to lunch at Honor Bar in Santa Barbara, CA with her husband David Foster, 71. She was wearing a cute long gray and white summer dress that was sleeveless and paired it with a white baseball cap and white sandals as the bundle of joy wore a white patterned onesie.

Katharine McPhee, Rennie
Katharine McPhee kisses her son Rennie during a recent lunch outing. (BACKGRID)

David also looked fashionable in a light purple button-down shirt and ripped blue jeans. He paired the look with tan slip-on shoes and wore sunglasses as she was seen walking outside the restaurant.

David Foster
David Foster during the recent family lunch outing. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Katharine McPhee -- PICS

Fresh off their recent Honeymoon, Katharine McPhee and new husband David Foster were all Smiles as they left dinner at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Katherine was showing her Massive diamond Wedding ring as her and David Laughed hysterically to a question that was asked about 'Having babies'. 22 Jul 2019 Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA471308_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair Pictured: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ref: SPL5101104 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair Pictured: Katharine McPhee Ref: SPL5101104 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The outing comes just one day after Katharine and David made headlines for taking their son out for another outing in Montecito, CA. They enjoyed lunch at a different place and were photographed sitting down and sharing a memorable moment with the baby boy. David was holding him and smiling while the former American Idol star looked over with her own big smile.

Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in Feb. after getting married in 2019. Although his birth made her a first-time mom, David already has five other children, including Jordan, 34, Erin, 38, and Sara, 40, who he had with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, and Allison, 51, and Amy, 48, who he had during other previous partners.

Shortly after Rennie’s arrival, Katharine confirmed his gender on an episode of Tammin Sursok‘s Women On Top podcast. “Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” the new mom explained. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”