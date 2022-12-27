Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Holiday Message For Late Singer: ‘In Our Heart Forever’

Melanie Martin, 30, paid tribute to her late fiancé Aaron Carter on the first Christmas since his tragic passing. Melanie shared an Instagram clip showing her holiday celebration with other relatives, including her and Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince. Melanie walked up close to her Christmas tree to show an angel wings ornament in the shape of a heart with Aaron’s name written on it. “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 love your mini me and hunni💔🎄❤️,” Melanie captioned the Dec. 26 video.

Aaron and Melanie got engaged in 2020 following an on-again, off-again relationship – one that endured a miscarriage and an alleged domestic violence incident. They welcomed their first child in Nov. 2021, but just days later, Aaron posted that he and Melanie had “decided to go our separate ways.” They eventually reconciled, but sadly their complicated love story was tragically cut short when Aaron died on Nov. 5, at the age of 34.

Melanie found the “I Want Candy” singer in the bathtub unresponsive at his Lancaster, California home. Aaron’s cause of death still hasn’t been revealed. He was cremated after his passing and his family, which includes his mother Jane Carter, his twin sister Angel, and his famous brother Nick Carter, said they plan to scatter his ashes in his home state of Florida, with some of his late sister Leslie‘s ashes.

Melanie currently has custody of baby Prince in the wake of Aaron’s death. The couple actually lost custody of their child to Melanie’s mother about a month before Aaron’s death, but Melanie regained custody on December 15. “I’m honoring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me,” Melanie told TMZ as she left New York to pick up Prince, who was in California at the time the decision was made. “I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”

A rep for Aaron previously confirmed to HollywoodLife that Prince will inherit his famous father’s massive fortune. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince,” the rep revealed. “This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.