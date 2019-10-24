‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Aaron Carter’s Mom Steps Into His Shoes & Admits — I ‘Broke Up Our Family

Aaron Carter wanted his mom to step into his shoes on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition,’ and when she did, Jane Carter confessed she broke up their family in an EXCLUSIVE new clip.

Aaron Carter‘s mom Jane Carter makes a shocking revelation in the upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. In a video clip EXCLUSIVE to HollywoodLife.com, while role playing as the troubled 31-year-old singer, Jane reveals that she thinks she broke up their family. “I want her to be in my shoes and she can’t do it,” Aaron says while sitting on a sofa with his mom. But then Jane confesses, “I have to go with and I have to trust the process.” An incredulous Aaron interrupts, “Right now? Are you going to?” and Jane says, I’m going in and I’m going to take it seriously.” And what she has to share is so sad.

Then the clip cuts to the two separated behind simulated jail bars. Jane speaking as Aaron begins, “I’m trapped in here because you weren’t there when I needed you. It made me feel like I was abandoned and I’ve probably needed you the most. You broke up our family and I don’t feel like I had any memories. I feel like that I was all alone.”

“You’ve got to take the blame mom, for what happened,” Jane as Aaron continues. “Because you were the adult and I was the kid.” Aaron seems incredibly moved by what she had to say, turning away at one point. “I just spent the last 10 years just trying to…survive,” the singer responds with his voice crackling with emotion. “So when I turned 18-years-old, I couldn’t have you in my life,” he added.

In 2013 when Aaron was 16, he filed for legal emancipation from his parents, who had managed his career for a decade until then. He had accused them of stealing $100,000 from his bank account without permission. They later managed to patch things up and in Jan. of 2014, Jane told the Associated Press that “I’m looking forward to putting my family back together and working together side by side with all my children.” That might be why while role playing as Aaron that she said she was responsible for breaking up her family.