Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Cries Outside Of His Home After Heartrending Message: ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Melanie Martin was devastated after the tragic death of Aaron Carter at age 34, with whom she shares son Prince.

By:
November 6, 2022 11:18AM EST
Aaron Carter Pop 2000 Tour, H-E-B Center, Texas, USA - 17 May 2019
Aaron Carter - 1997 VARIOUS
Aaron Carter SNOW DAY Premiere January 29, 2000 Hollywood, CA Aaron Carter Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies SNOW DAY Photo®Eric Charbonneau / BEImages
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

Melanie Martin was emotional outside of the Lancaster, California home of fiancé Aaron Carter after his death at just 34. His on-again, off-again partner was seen crying on Saturday, Nov. 5 as she was comforted by two other individuals. At one point, she lifted her black sunglasses to wipe her eyes with a white tissue before later getting up and walking towards the home. She also took to TikTok to share a heartrending video of her sobbing while driving in the same blue velour tracksuit she wore outside of the home. “I can’t breathe,” she also wrote over a message posted to her Instagram account.

Melanie Martin is seen crying outside of Aaron Carter’s home. (APEX / MEGA)

The Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) singer was found unresponsive in a bathtub by Melanie on Nov. 5 before a call was placed to 911 around 11 a.m., a rep for Aaron confirmed to HollywoodLife. “Everyone is so devastated right now,” the rep also said. Shortly after, his home was surrounded by Sheriff vehicles and paramedics, who surrounded the property in caution tape.

Aaron began dating Melanie around January 2020, and the two announced they were engaged just six months later in June 2020. Melanie gave birth to their only child, son Prince Lyrik, now 11 months old, in Nov. 2021. Before they welcomed the little boy, Melanie also suffered a miscarriage in early 2021.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin began dating in Jan. 2020. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Throughout their relationship, Aaron and Melanie had a rocky romance as they got back together and split several times — with both accusing each other of violence at different times. In Nov. 2021, Aaron posted a public message saying that he and Melanie were over. “Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he tweeted on November 30, 2021, just after the birth of their son. It appears they reunited before his death, however, as he celebrated her birthday with a loving message and dinner in June 2022. “Happy birthday baby I love you more than words just know we can get through anything!! #Family,” he captioned the photo of them both as they posed in front of a cake.

