Aaron Carter Tragically Dead At 34

Aaron Carter has died at just 34 years old. The younger brother of Nick Carter — who was a popular teen singer in his own right — was found dead at his Lancaster, California home on Saturday, Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife. The news was originally reported by TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources that informed them a 911 call was made around 11 a.m. that a male had “drowned in the bathtub.” His home is currently surrounded by caution tape as Sheriffs and paramedics can be seen outside. Homicide detectives were also dispatched, per the site, but they say they have “no information” about foul play.

Aaron is survived by his brother Nick, 41, twin sister Angel, also 34, sister Bobbie Jean, 40, Virginia Marie Carter, 50, and half brother Kaden, 17, and his son Prince, who turns one later this month. His sister Leslie passed away in 2006 at the age of 25, with the cause of death being an overdose.

Story is developing.