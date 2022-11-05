Melanie Martin: 5 Things About Aaron Carter’s Ex-Fiancée After His Tragic Death

Melanie Martin is best known as Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

She and Aaron welcomed a baby son, Prince, in 2021.

Aaron, 34, was found unresponsive by Melanie and pronounced dead by police on Nov. 5, 2022.

Melanie Martin was Aaron Carter‘s on-again, off-again girlfriend and former fiancee at the time of his death at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. She was also the one to reportedly find him unresponsive in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, CA before he was pronounced dead by police. The blonde beauty shared an 11-month-old son, Prince, with the singer, and made headlines over the years due to their tumultuous relationship.

Find out more about Melanie and her relationship with Aaron below.

Melanie worked as a bartender before dating Aaron.

Melanie, who was reportedly born in Bulgaria, worked as a bartender before she gained fame for dating Aaron. It’s unclear when she moved to the United States but she has seemed to be in the area a long time. She went on to become an Instagram influencer/model and once launched a lash line called Love Lashes amid her romance with Aaron. She also “dabbled in porn,” according to The Sun. Since then, however, she has remained pretty private about her personal life and recently deleted her social media account.

When did Melanie and Aaron start dating?

It’s unknown where the former couple met, but they began dating around Jan. 2020, when they went public with their romance. Aaron took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them along with the caption, “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining.” After a few months of dating, they announced an engagement in June 2020.

How many kids does Melanie have?

Melanie only has one son, Prince, whom she welcomed with Aaron in late 2021. They announced they were expecting him in March 2021 and he was only 11-months-old at the time of the musician’s death. They often shared photos and videos of the tot after his birth. Before Prince was born, Melanie also revealed she sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2020, shortly before she and Aaron became engaged. Just weeks before Aaron’s death, the on-again, off-again lovebirds were reportedly going through a custody battle for their son after he claimed they both lost custody due to domestic violence and drug-use concerns.

Melanie and Aaron had a rocky relationship.

The young couple made headlines for various dramatic moments throughout their relationship, including the moment Melanie was arrested and booked for domestic violence in March 2020. She was released on a $50,000 bond on March 30, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, TMZ reported at the time. Aaron took to YouTube to make a video about the incident and it got a lot of attention.

“She choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled,” Aaron claimed on his YouTube channel. “A lot of people were right about certain things but there is a lot of learning lessons in this.” He went on to call her “#FelonyMelanie” on Twitter and they broke up shortly after. They went on to reconcile just three weeks later and announced their pregnancy, which resulted in a miscarriage. They eventually got pregnant again and welcomed baby Prince in Nov. 2021, but just a week later, Aaron confirmed they had split again.

“Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he tweeted on November 30, 2021, before mentioning his twin sister Angel Carter. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

Were Melanie and Aaron together at the time of his death?

It’s unclear if Melanie was dating Aaron again at the time of his passing, but she was the one who found him unresponsive at his house, Aaron’s rep told HollywoodLife. The last photo he shared with her, which can be seen above, was on June 14, 2022, and he captioned it with a sweet birthday message. “Happy birthday baby I love you more than words just know we can get through anything!! #Family 👨‍👩‍👦,” he wrote.