Aaron Carter Is Engaged To GF Melanie Martin After Her Miscarriage: ‘Love Wins’

After battling a breakup, miscarriage and many more emotions, Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin have emerged with an engagement.

Instead of candy, Aaron Carter will be screaming “I want Melanie Martin” for the rest of his life! The 32-year-old pop singer is now engaged to his off-again, on-again girlfriend, which he revealed with a photo of Melanie rocking her round diamond engagement ring on June 12. “Love wins,” Aaron captioned the sweet photo, and threw in the hashtags #iloveyou3000, #engaged, #fiance and #ourlovestory. The news was a bit surprising, considering that just four days prior, Aaron revealed that he and Melanie were “back together” after a whirlwind of emotions.

That announcement also came with heartbreaking news: Melanie had suffered a miscarriage. “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her,” Aaron revealed during a recording of a YouTube livestream with Melanie, which he shared to Instagram.

The engagement is happy news after months of rough patches. Melanie was arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident at Aaron’s home in March, but they still got back together and announced their pregnancy news in April of 2020. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Aaron briefly moved on to Viktoria Alexeeva in May. This new romance happened within a week of Aaron and Melanie breaking their baby news!

Confused, one fan even asked Melanie in an Instagram Q&A, “Are you in a relationship with Aaron…?” Melanie responded (per The Blast), “Not anymore I had no notice of the relationship ending he decided to give up and move on with another girl 8 hours after me while knowing what our future would have been, he ran away from responsibility.”

Alas, Aaron and Melanie is putting the past behind them — which the engagement ring above proves. “We’re moving onto the future. She’s going to do what she has to do,” Aaron said during the YouTube Livestream shared on June 8. Aaron even revealed their plans to attend couple’s therapy.

“She was very open and honest about everything that transpired in the last six weeks,” Aaron had continued. “There’s nothing you can send me or do that I don’t already know, nor do I give a f–k. You’re not going to interfere with this relationship. Even if Melanie did try to go for a rebound, that was her prerogative. She had every right to do that.”