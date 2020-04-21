Aaron Carter Reveals GF Melanie Martin Is Pregnant 3 Weeks After Her Arrest For Domestic Abuse

Aaron Carter said he’s ‘focused on being a dad’ after he showed his fans a positive pregnancy test during his Instagram Live on Apr. 21 and revealed his girlfriend Melanie Martin is expecting their first child.

Is Aaron Carter, 32, going to be a father? That’s exactly what he told his Instagram followers on Apr. 21 when he made what he called “an official announcement” and revealed that he and his girlfriend Melanie Martin, who was arrested for domestic violence just three weeks ago, are “pregnant” during a livestream. The singer held up what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test to the screen as he told his viewers that he’s gearing up to be a father. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he said in the stream. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

Aaron went on to explain that the baby news is exactly what he and Melanie “both want” when he spoke with People shortly after the stream. “This is what we both want,” he told the outlet. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Aaron’s news comes after Melanie made headlines for getting arrested on Mar. 29 due to an alleged fight between her and Aaron at their home, TMZ reported. The police said the younger brother of Nick Carter, 40, had visible marks on his body and claimed they were from Melanie scratching him, which is what prompted her arrest. Aaron later told the outlet that Melanie told him she was pregnant shortly before her arrest but he thought she was lying at the time and didn’t plan on getting back with her.

Now that a lot has changed in the situation between Aaron and Melanie, and they are reportedly expecting a bundle of joy, it will be interesting to see where things go from here. We’ll be on the lookout to see if there are any more updates!