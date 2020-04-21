See Pic
Aaron Carter Reveals GF Melanie Martin Is Pregnant 3 Weeks After Her Arrest For Domestic Abuse

Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter Pop 2000 Tour, H-E-B Center, Texas, USA - 17 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Aaron Carter buys a pack of cigarettes, milk, and juice at a gas station after the singer, 31, took to Instagram last Thursday to post a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. Pictured: Aaron Carter BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: WAGO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aaron Carter Aaron Carter performs at Flamingo Go Pool, Las Vegas, USA - 15 Apr 2017 International Pop Sensation Aaron Carter Performs at Flamingo Go Pool
CARTER Aaron Carter, foreground, and his brother Nick Carter, who is a member of The Backstreet Boys perform together at Z100's Zootopia 2002 concert at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J ZOOTOPIA, EAST RUTHERFORD, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Aaron Carter said he’s ‘focused on being a dad’ after he showed his fans a positive pregnancy test during his Instagram Live on Apr. 21 and revealed his girlfriend Melanie Martin is expecting their first child.

Is Aaron Carter, 32, going to be a father? That’s exactly what he told his Instagram followers on Apr. 21 when he made what he called “an official announcement” and revealed that he and his girlfriend Melanie Martin, who was arrested for domestic violence just three weeks ago, are “pregnant” during a livestream. The singer held up what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test to the screen as he told his viewers that he’s gearing up to be a father. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he said in the stream. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

Aaron went on to explain that the baby news is exactly what he and Melanie “both want” when he spoke with People shortly after the stream. “This is what we both want,” he told the outlet. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Aaron’s news comes after Melanie made headlines for getting arrested on Mar. 29 due to an alleged fight between her and Aaron at their home, TMZ reported. The police said the younger brother of Nick Carter, 40, had visible marks on his body and claimed they were from Melanie scratching him, which is what prompted her arrest. Aaron later told the outlet that Melanie told him she was pregnant shortly before her arrest but he thought she was lying at the time and didn’t plan on getting back with her.

Now that a lot has changed in the situation between Aaron and Melanie, and they are reportedly expecting a bundle of joy, it will be interesting to see where things go from here. We’ll be on the lookout to see if there are any more updates!