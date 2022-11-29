Aaron Carter’s Family Reveals Where They Plan To Scatter His Ashes With Late Sister Leslie

Aaron Carter was cremated after his tragic Nov. 5 death at the age of 34, and now his family has decided what they’re doing with the pop star’s ashes. His mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that the Carter family is going to scatter Aaron’s ashes next year in the ocean in the Florida Keys in his home state. Jane said that they’ll scatter some of Aaron’s late sister Leslie‘s ashes with his, as well. Leslie died of an overdose in her New York home in 2012 at the age of 25.

According to Jane, the family — which includes Aaron’s famous brother Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys — will hold onto the rest of Aaron and Leslie’s ashes and scatter them with Jane once she eventually passes. Jane revealed to TMZ that Aaron’s fiancee Melanie Martin, who he shared an 11-month-old son with, is not invited to the ceremony for Aaron in Florida. Aaron’s ashes are currently in the possession of his twin sister Angel.

Aron was found “unresponsive” in his bathtub by Melanie at his home in Lancaster, California on Nov. 5. At the time, no official cause of death was revealed, however, the official coroner’s report was released on Nov. 7, in which the medical examiner requested additional time to investigate the death. Aaron’s death certificate that was released Nov. 16, and confirmed he was cremated, revealed that the cause of death is still under investigation.

The beloved “I Want Candy” singer openly battled with substance abuse issues leading up to his death. He had told The US Sun that he had checked himself into an outpatient program in Sept. “I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that, it’s just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back,” Aaron had said at the time.

Sources close to Aaron have also told HollywoodLife that at the time of his death, the pop star didn’t leave behind instructions for his belongings. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” an insider said. “He did have money at the time of his death, and he was in the process of selling his home.”