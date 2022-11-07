Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.

While he didn’t have a will, the insider said that he was working on moving prior to his passing, and confirmed that he had some money saved up. “He did have money at the time of his death, and he was in the process of selling his home,” they said.

The Blacklisted songwriter’s representative confirmed to HollywoodLife that he did not have a will in place and that arrangements were being made. “Aaron did not have a will at the time of his death. The family is working on funeral plans right now,” they said.

Aaron was found unresponsive in his bathtub by his fiancée Melanie Martin on Saturday morning, November 5. A cause of death has been “deferred.” The “I Want Candy” popstar was pronounced dead on the scene. Sources close to the singer said that he had been doing very well in recent weeks. “He was fighting for his life and was doing great,” they said. “He was loving his new role as a father. He was in a good place the past couple of days. Aaron really did want to recover and he was trying so hard these past couple of weeks. This is so beyond tragic.”

Since Aaron’s death, the singer has received tributes from loved ones, including his siblings Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his twin Angel. Nick’s exes from his teen years Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff both also mourned his loss with statements on social media.

After Aaron’s passing, his fiancée shared a moving tribute to him on Instagram. She also shared a video of herself crying on TikTok. “I love you beyond measure. You are my soulmate, the father of my child, my whole world,” Melanie wrote on Instagram. “My life won’t ever be the same without you in it. You brought so much joy into my life, despite our troubles. Our love for each other was always strong and could never be broken.”