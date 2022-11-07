Melanie Martin Admits She’s Devastated By The Loss Of Ex-Fiance Aaron Carter: I ‘Can’t Sleep’

Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter and trying to adjust to life without him. On November 7, Melanie shared a message on her Instagram Story and reflected on their “simple life.” She wrote, “We lived a simple life we would have been watching shark tank and having ramen noodles right now probably I just can’t sit in a bed alone I can’t sleep this way how can I sleep.”

Earlier in the day, Melanie penned a devastating tribute to Aaron. “I love you beyond measure. You are my soulmate, the father of my child, my whole world. I don’t know how I will go on without you, my love. We’ve been through so much together. My life won’t ever be the same without you in it,” she captioned an Instagram post. “You brought so much joy into my life, despite our troubles. Our love for each other was always strong and could never be broken.”

Melanie found Aaron unresponsive in the bathtub around 11 a.m. at his Lancaster, California, home on November 5. He was pronounced dead when police arrived. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Hours after finding Aaron, Melanie was seen crying outside the California home. She was being comforted by two friends. Melanie posted a short TikTok of her crying in the car after Aaron’s death.

Aaron and Melanie announced their engagement in June 2022 and welcomed a son named Prince in November 2021. They called off their engagement soon after welcoming their son but got back together in December 2021. They broke up again in February 2022 but appeared to be working things out at the time of his death.

Aaron’s family was left gutted by his sudden death at the age of 34. His older brother, Nick Carter, posted a heartbreaking tribute to his brother. My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick wrote on Instagram. “I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”