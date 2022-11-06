Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Her ‘Sweet, Funny’ Brother: ‘I Will Carry You With Me’

Hours after the death of pop star Aaron Carter, his twin sister Angel Conrad took to her Instagram to mourn the tragic loss. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote on Saturday, Oct. 5. “You will be missed dearly.” She continued, “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”

The mother of one also shared a sweet photo album featuring snaps of the siblings as they grew up together, which included the most adorable baby pics. She concluded the emotional post by saying, “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔”

Angel and Aaron had a very tight relationship before Angel co-signed a restraining order with brother Nick Carter against Aaron in 2019, per Huffington Post. The move came after Nick claimed Aaron’s “increasingly alarming behavior” and threats against his family called for more protection. In fact, Angel and Aaron were previously so close that he walked Angel down the aisle at her wedding back in 2014, according to CBS News. At the ceremony, Angel married Corey Conrad, and they welcomed a daughter named Harper Conrad in 2019.

The singer died in his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday at the age of 34, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife. “He was found unresponsive this morning by his [fiancée] Melanie Martin at the home in Lancaster, California,” the rep shared. “Everyone is so devastated right now.”

Aaron, who was open about his struggle with addiction and mental health, followed in his older siblings’ footsteps and made a name for himself in music as a teeny bopper, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1998 and a smash follow-up called Aaron’s Party (Come & Get It) in 2000. He also had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan during his heyday. Later, his career was overshadowed by his personal battles and family infighting.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.