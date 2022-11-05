Aaron Carter’s Siblings: Everything To Know About His 7 Brothers & Sisters After His Death

Aaron Carter died in his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 34

Aaron Carter died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 34, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife. “He was found unresponsive this morning by his [fiancée] Melanie Martin at the home in Lancaster, California,” the rep shared. “Everyone is so devastated right now.”

Aaron, who was open about his struggle with addiction and mental health, followed in his older siblings’ footsteps and made a name for himself in music as a teeny bopper, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1998 and a smash follow-up called Aaron’s Party (Come & Get It) in 2000. He also had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan during his heyday. Later, his career was overshadowed by his personal battles and family infighting.

Nick Carter

Born on January 28, 1980, Nick Carter is the oldest and the most well-known of the Carter bunch. After finding incredible fame in the 90s as a member of the iconic boyband, Backstreet Boys, Nick would go on to act in such films as Edward Scissorhands and television shows like 8 Simple Rules. He was also featured alongside the Backstreet Boys in Seth Rogan’s 2013 comedy This Is The End.

In 2014, Nick married YouTuber and fitness trainer Lauren Kitt, 38, after six years of dating. Together the pair have a son and two girls: Odin, Saoirse and Pearl.

Sadly, Nick and Aaron did not have the best relationship in recent years. In 2019, Nick revealed on Twitter that he had filed a restraining order against Aaron. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he wrote. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on his own Twitter at the time, writing, “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life.”

Angel Carter

Angel is Aaron’s twin sister. The pair were quite close before Angel co-signed the restraining order with Nick against Aaron, per Huffington Post. In fact, Aaron walked Angel down the aisle at her wedding back in 2014, according to CBS News.

At the ceremony, Angel married Corey Conrad, and they welcomed a daughter named Harper Conrad in 2019.

Leslie Carter

Leslie Carter was welcomed on June 6, 1986 and had strong musical genes much like her talented siblings. Her single “Like Wow!” even appeared on the Shrek soundtrack. She then married Mike Ashton and welcomed daughter Alyssa on April 1, 2011.

Tragically, the young star was found unresponsive in her home in Mayville, New York on January 31, 2012 and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital. Her cause of death was reported as an overdose, with three prescription drugs found near her body, per E!.

Bobbie Jean Carter

Bobbie Jean Carter was born on January 12, 1982 and kept herself out of the spotlight until the siblings signed up for the reality show The House of Carters in 2006. However, she was in trouble with the law in 2002, when she was arrested for two counts of battery. Bobbie Jean had attacked two women whom she claimed “jumped” her sister Angel on Halloween, per RadarOnline.

Virginia Marie Carter

Born in October, 1972, Virginia Marie Carter is Aaron’s half-sister from his father’s first marriage. Little is known about the eldest of the extended Carter brood.

Taelyn Dobson

The only stepsibling of Aaron, Taelyn Dobson is the daughter of Ginger Elrod, who married Aaron’s father in 2003, according to The Sun. As Taelyn is quite private, little is known about her in the public forum.

Kaden Brent Carter

While there is very little known about Kaden Brent Carter, who was born on June 7, 2005, he does have an Instagram with is buddy, where the teenagers share snaps from high school.