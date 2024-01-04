Nick Carter Breaks His Silence Over Sister Bobbie Jean’s Death: ‘I Am Completely Heartbroken’

Nick Carter paid tribute to his late sister Bobbie Jean after her death at 41 on December 23, 2023. The singer shared an old photo of him and his sister when they were kids as he wrote a touching memorial for Bobbie. In the photo, both of them were wearing bathing suits and holding toys as they stood in front of a car.

In the caption, Nick wrote about how shocked he was by her loss, but he also wrote about how much he loved his younger sister. “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ,” he said.

Nick and Bobbie’s mother shared the sad news of her daughter’s passing in Florida in a statement to TMZ. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean’s younger sister Angel also honored her late sister in a statement on social media after her death. “To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit,” she wrote. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

No cause of death has been announced for Bobbie Jean. Her passing came a little over a year after her younger brother Aaron Carter died at 34 after drowning in November 2022. Her younger sister Leslie Carter also died of an overdose in 2012. She was 25-years-old.