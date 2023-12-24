Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Death of Bobbie Jean at 41: ‘You’re Free’

Image Credit: Sipa/Shutterstock

Angel Carter, 36, took to Instagram to share a loving message about her sister Bobbie Jean Carter after her sudden death at the age of 41. The grieving sibling also shared photos of a younger and smiling Bobbie Jean, who was known as BJ, in her post.

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit,” Angel began the message. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

“Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age,” she continued before mentioning her two other late siblings, Leslie Carter and Aaron Carter. “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

“We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement,” Angel added. “This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home. The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones.”

She ended the message with, “I love you BJ, you’re free now” and added a broken heart and dove emoji.

Angel’s message comes less than 24 hours after Bobbie Jean’s death was announced and confirmed by her mother, Jane Carter. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said in a statement.

No cause of death has yet been given, but Bobbie Jean’s passing comes just over a year after Aaron’s death from drowning at the age of 34. Their sister, Leslie, also died of an overdose in 2012. She leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter named Bella.