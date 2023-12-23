Nick & Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bobbie Jean Carter has died at the age of 41, according to TMZ. The sister of Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter passed away in Florida on Saturday morning, her mother, Jane Carter, told the outlet. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said.

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private,” she continued. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

No cause of death has been announced for Bobbie Jean, who was known as BJ, but her passing comes just over a year after Aaron tragically passed away of drowning at the age of 34. The Carters also lost sister Leslie Carter of an overdose in 2012. Bobbie Jean is survived by her daughter, Bella.

Throughout the years, Bobbie Jean was somewhat involved in her family’s music careers, including the time she served as as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for Aaron during his tours back in the early 2000s. She was also involved in her family’s E! reality show, House of Carters and was open about her struggles with addiction and substance abuse in the past. Some of it was even documented on television. The late star also went through legal troubles, including an arrest this year after she allegedly stole stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby.

In addition to her daughter Bella, Bobbie Jean is survived by her mother, Jane, and her two last remaining siblings, Nick and Angel, who is Aaron’s twin sister. Her father Robert Gene Carter, passed away in 2017. Neither Nick or Angle have yet spoken publicly about her tragic death.