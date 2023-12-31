Nick Carter Shares First Post Since Sister Bobbie Jean’s Tragic Death: ‘Cherishing These Moments’

Nick Carter, 43, took to Instagram on Saturday to share his first post since his sister Bobbie Jean Carter died at the age of 41. The singer posted a video of his son Odin Reign, 7, playing golf as he shouted “Great shot” after his swing on a grassy field. The little boy wore a gray hoodie, brown pants, and black sneakers as he took part in the sport.

“Cherishing these moments,” Nick captioned the clip. Although he didn’t mention Bobbie Jean in the post, his fans didn’t hesitate to share their condolences in the comments section. “Sending you and your family all my love,” one fan wrote, while another called the moment “healing.” Others left heart emojis to signify their love and care.

Nick’s post comes just one week after his mother, Jane Carter, announced the death of Bobbie Jean. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she told TMZ at the time.

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private,” she continued. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Although Bobbie Jean’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, multiple sources told PEOPLE they believe she went into cardiac arrest before being found unresponsive in her Florida home. Her death marks the fourth death in the immediate Carter family. Nick’s sister, Leslie Carter, died of an overdose at the age of 25 in 2012, his father, Robert Carter, died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 65 in 2017, and his brother, Aaron Carter, died of drowning at the age of 34 in 2022.

Leslie, Robert, and Aaron are all survived by Jane, Nick, Nick’s sister Angel Carter, Nick’s half-siblings, Virginia Marie Carter and Kaden Brent Carter, and his step-sibling, Taelyn Dobson.