Nick Carter Debuts 10 Lb. Weight Loss After Getting Into ‘Healthy Habits’ — Before & After Photos

Nick Carter enlisted the help of a trainer to lose weight and get back in shape before the remainder of the Backstreet Boys’ world tour.

Nick Carter, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 28 to proudly show off his 10 lb. weight loss. The Backstreet Boys crooner shared before and after photos of his slimmed down look, and credited trainer Anthony Crouchelli and the Liteboxer workout program for helping in this accomplishment. “The past few months have been such a journey back to healthy habits to get in shape for tour,” Nick said. “Thanks @liteboxer & @anthonycrouchelli for making it fun to workout. I’m 10lbs down and on the way. The journey continues 🥊.”

Nick got compliments for his weight loss from his followers, including Anthony, who commented, “Lets keep it up champ! Proud of you !!!” The fitness trainer also spoke to People about how Nick got in shape thanks to the at-home boxing sessions with Liteboxer. “Nick is a huge fan of the boxing and grappling world,” Anthony told the outlet. “He loves the sport, and really is able to connect to the ins, and outs of the training style.”

Anthony went on, “Nick could be Superman in hiding! He is a rock star father, a world class artist, and every day hits that gym with an intention. Nick leads truly by example of how to balance a family, a career, and still hold himself accountable to being better than yesterday.”

Thanks to Litebox, Nick is in great shape for the remainder of the Backstreet Boys’ DNA Tour. Nick’s shows with bandmates AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough will run from May to September, after being rescheduled due to the COVID pandemic. In the People interview, Anthony revealed that Nick practices singing during his cardio sessions as preparation for the tour.

“We chatted about recently getting into the groove of preparing for tour, and I have some programs coming in the pipeline that connect lyrics to shadowboxing, and jump rope circuits,” Anthony said.